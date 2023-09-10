Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.40 on Friday, hitting $298.51. The stock had a trading volume of 786,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

