Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $1.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $86.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 965,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 259,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 58.4% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,613,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 594,976 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

