Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $1.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.25.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 14.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $86.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.
