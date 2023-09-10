Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $717.57 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $717.57 million and $20.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,473,670 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

