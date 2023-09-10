Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Top Ace Asset Management Ltd

Top Ace Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 30.4% of Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,034,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,298 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,730,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,404 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 103,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

