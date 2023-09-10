Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Allegion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

