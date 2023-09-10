Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Allegro.eu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
