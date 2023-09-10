Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Position Trimmed by Oep Capital Advisors L.P.

Oep Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980,000 shares during the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems comprises 83.1% of Oep Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oep Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $846,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.80. 1,177,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,134. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.