Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 460 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ArcBest worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 61,861 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 14.2% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in ArcBest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

