Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

MMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 39,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,467. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.