Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 24,220 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 225,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

