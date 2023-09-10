Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,387,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,690. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

