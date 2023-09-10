Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Altus Power worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Altus Power by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altus Power by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 248,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Trading Up 1.0 %

AMPS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.75. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,963,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,963,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon acquired 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,342.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $1,806,000. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.