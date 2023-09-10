American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is CenterBook Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.4% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in American Tower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 794,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.56. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.