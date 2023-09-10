American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is Atom Investors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1,257.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 2.0% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.73. 999,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,054. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

