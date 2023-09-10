America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

