Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $98.20

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNNMY

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.