Analysts Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target at $50.00

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 1.67. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Symbotic by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.