Analyzing CPI Card Group (PMTS) & Its Competitors

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the "Commercial printing" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CPI Card Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CPI Card Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $475.74 million $36.54 million 6.00 CPI Card Group Competitors $1.96 billion $5.03 million 44.99

CPI Card Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CPI Card Group. CPI Card Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group Competitors 33 145 237 34 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CPI Card Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

CPI Card Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.46%. As a group, “Commercial printing” companies have a potential upside of 39.95%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 8.58% -53.91% 13.93% CPI Card Group Competitors -45.37% -20.01% -8.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.85, suggesting that their average share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPI Card Group competitors beat CPI Card Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CPI Card Group



CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

