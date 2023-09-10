Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stake Lifted by Alerce Investment Management L.P.

Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the quarter. Annexon accounts for about 35.9% of Alerce Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alerce Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Annexon worth $27,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth about $3,878,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 491.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 314,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

