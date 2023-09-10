ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $37,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.35. The stock had a trading volume of 401,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

