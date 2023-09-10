APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 116.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7,035.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About APA



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

