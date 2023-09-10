Ardor Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.32 million and $892,021.17 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

