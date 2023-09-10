Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281,802 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125,535 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Adobe worth $1,264,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

