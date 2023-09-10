Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,791,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

