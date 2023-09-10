Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $126.36. 263,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.