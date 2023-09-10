Asahi Intecc (AHICF) & The Competition Financial Survey

Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Instruments & Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Asahi Intecc to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asahi Intecc and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Asahi Intecc alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Intecc N/A N/A 0.13 Asahi Intecc Competitors $931.52 million $121.79 million 487.63

Asahi Intecc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Asahi Intecc. Asahi Intecc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.3% of Asahi Intecc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Asahi Intecc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Intecc N/A N/A N/A Asahi Intecc Competitors -12.50% -4.01% -0.62%

Dividends

Asahi Intecc pays an annual dividend of $27.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 141.0%. Asahi Intecc pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Intecc is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asahi Intecc and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Intecc 0 0 0 0 N/A Asahi Intecc Competitors 260 849 825 12 2.30

As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Asahi Intecc’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asahi Intecc has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Asahi Intecc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments: the Medical Division and the Device Division. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and gastrointestinal and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography. It also offers OEM/ODM services for medical devices; and medical and industrial components, such as element wires, stranded conductors, coils, tubes, terminal processing products, and other products, as well as develops, manufactures, and sells ultra-fine stainless steel wire ropes, terminal processed products, etc. The company was formerly known as Asahi Mini Rope Sales Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. in July 1988. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Intecc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Intecc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.