Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.20.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,506,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,078,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

