Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ASND opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.