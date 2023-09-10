Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $192.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

