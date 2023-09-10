Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,300 ($79.57) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($56.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.41) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,965.71 ($75.34).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,190 ($65.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,474.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,182.25. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,739 ($47.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,012 ($75.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,607.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

