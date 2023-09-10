Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

