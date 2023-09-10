Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Critical Contrast

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $254.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial $413.86 million 0.62 -$77.74 million ($6.87) -1.09

Atlanticus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -22.27% -18.22% -2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atlanticus and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlanticus and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Atlanticus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

