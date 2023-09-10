Atom Investors LP Acquires 13,283 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 846.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up about 1.3% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DRI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

