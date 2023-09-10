Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,454 shares of company stock worth $13,636,494. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

