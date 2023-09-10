Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 322.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

WFC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,922,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

