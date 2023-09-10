Atom Investors LP Buys 3,738 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,812,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

