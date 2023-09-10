Atom Investors LP Buys 6,976 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 177.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 6,348,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.