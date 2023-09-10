Atom Investors LP Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 438.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.43. 660,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

