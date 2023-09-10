Atom Investors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

