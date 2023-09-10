Atom Investors LP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Cullinan Oncology worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.