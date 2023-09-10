Atom Investors LP Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,342,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,883,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,865,420. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.