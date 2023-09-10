Atom Investors LP Invests $1.13 Million in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,526. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

