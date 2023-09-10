Atom Investors LP Invests $724,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 2,470,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.00, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

