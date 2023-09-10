Atom Investors LP Invests $861,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

