Atom Investors LP Invests $927,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.71. 864,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,943. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

