Atom Investors LP Makes New $699,000 Investment in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.17% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 32,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.86. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

