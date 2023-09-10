Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,475. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,090. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH
American Homes 4 Rent Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.