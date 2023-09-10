Atom Investors LP Purchases 44,559 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 224.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 351,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,654. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

