Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Skyline Champion makes up about 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $288,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.0 %

SKY traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $69.61. 164,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.