Atom Investors LP Sells 7,115 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises about 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 1,046,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

